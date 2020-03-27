|
MACCABE Joyce Walter and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for
Pendle Community Hospital.
Thank you to Gill Healthcare for their loving care and attention, to
Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham for her comforting words and service and to Greenhill Club for their excellent hospitality. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional arrangements
and dignified care.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020