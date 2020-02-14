|
|
|
Sage Joyce Kathryn Cargill Sage is sad to announce the death of her mother, Mrs Joyce Sage (née Heap)
on January 30th 2020.
Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Ian Cargill Sage and the much loved and respected teacher, friend and mentor to generations of pupils who attended the celebrated Joyce Heap
School of Dancing.
Joyce passed away peacefully
with Kathryn by her side.
Cremation will take place
at Burnley on Friday
14th February at 3.15.
No flowers please.
Donations can be made in
Joyce's memory for the use of
care of Dementia Sufferers c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020