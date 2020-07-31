Home

Joyce Smith Notice
Smith Joyce Passed away peacefully in Spring Cottages, on 27th July, 2020, Joyce, aged 91 years, beloved wife of the late Bob, dearly loved and loving mum to Marjorie and John, cherished gran to Michael and Lesley and Rachael, also a treasured great grandma to Tom, Freya, Lydia and George. Joyce will be sadly missed and loved by everyone who knew her. Joyce's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 3rd August at 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 31, 2020
