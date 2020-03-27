|
HARGREAVES Judith Anne Following an unexpected illness, faced with courage and
great dignity Judith, aged 54,
passed away peacefully on
Thursday 19th March 2020.
Much loved daughter and friend of Margaret and dearest sister to Susan and David.
A beautiful person taken far too soon, leaving us truly heartbroken.
A private family funeral will be held;
donations in Judith's memory
may be made to a charity
of your choice.
All inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services
321 Padiham Road, Burnley.
Tel: 01282 831121
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020