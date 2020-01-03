|
|
|
KOSTILEK (nee Trowsdale)
Julia On December 25th 2019
at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Ward C7, Julia passed away
aged 53 years.
Cherished daughter of Jem
and the late Joan, beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Jodie and Jeremy, proud grandma of Walker also a loving step-mum, mother in law, daughter in law, sister in law and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will
take place at 12.45pm on
Wednesday 15th January 2020
at Burnley Central Methodist Church prior to cremation
at Burnley Crematorium.
The family have requested
that those who attend
wear something red.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Julia may be made to Myeloma UK.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley,
Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020