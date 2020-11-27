Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
10:45
Burnley Crematorium
Julie Price Notice
Price Julie Peacefully in the Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 18th November, 2020, Julie, aged 77 years, very special mum of Stuart and Andrea, dear mother in law to Angie and Danny, cherished nanna of Emma, Andrew and Matthew, loving sister of Lilian and the late Raymond, dearly loved auntie, great auntie of Holly and a dearly loved friend of the late Michael. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Julie's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd December at 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
