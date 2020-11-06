Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for June Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lucas

Notice Condolences

June Lucas Notice
Lucas June Peacefully on Friday 30th October 2020, in Royal Blackburn Hospital, June, the beloved wife of William, much loved mum of Simon,
Teryol, Jane, Julie, Yvonne, Lynsey and Sara, loving nanna
and great nanna. Rest in peace The cortege will leave from
her own home on
Tuesday 17th November
at 1.00pm for a service in
St Mary's R.C Church, Burnley,
at 1.30pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of June can be sent direct to the M.S.Society or a donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -