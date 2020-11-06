|
Lucas June Peacefully on Friday 30th October 2020, in Royal Blackburn Hospital, June, the beloved wife of William, much loved mum of Simon,
Teryol, Jane, Julie, Yvonne, Lynsey and Sara, loving nanna
and great nanna. Rest in peace The cortege will leave from
her own home on
Tuesday 17th November
at 1.00pm for a service in
St Mary's R.C Church, Burnley,
at 1.30pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of June can be sent direct to the M.S.Society or a donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020