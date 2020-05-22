|
|
|
Gaskell Kath We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the kind expressions of sympathy, love and support and to all her friends who came to pay their respects and clap. We are truly grateful to all the NHS professionals, especially Dr Hogg, the Specialist Palliative Care Team with special thanks to Dr Thorpe, Jeanette and Lynn. Also, the District Nurses, Burnley Chemo Unit, Burnley Wood Medical Centre and Kate, the Complementary Therapist at Pendleside Hospice. Donations would be gratefully received in memory of Kath directly to Pendleside Hospice or Rosemere Centre.
Published in Burnley Express on May 22, 2020