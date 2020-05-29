Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Kathleen Bailey

Kathleen Bailey Notice
BAILEY Kathleen 16/03/1940 - 21/05/2020
Kath passed away
after a short illness.
Much loved wife of Donald,
mum to Andy, Stephen and the
late Mark, grandma to Chelsea, Camille and Gen and great grandma to Louie, also
a loving sister to Pat, Frank,
Pauline and the late Anne.
A private funeral service and interment will take place on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at Barrowford Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020
