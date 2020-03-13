|
|
|
Darcy Kathleen On Friday 6th March 2020,
peacefully at her home,
Kathleen, aged 77 years
of Barrowford.
The much loved Wife to John,
dearest Mum of
Gordon and John,
adored Mum in Law to Lorraina
and the late Tracy,
treasured Grandma of
Ashleigh, Matt, Tom and
Great Grandma to
Lewis, Olivia and Brandon.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Peter's and Paul's R C Church, Barrowford on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 10.30 am followed by a burial at All Soul's Cemetery.
Family flowers only with
donations being accepted for the
British Lung Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020