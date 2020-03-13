Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Darcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Darcy

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Darcy Notice
Darcy Kathleen On Friday 6th March 2020,
peacefully at her home,
Kathleen, aged 77 years
of Barrowford.
The much loved Wife to John,
dearest Mum of
Gordon and John,
adored Mum in Law to Lorraina
and the late Tracy,
treasured Grandma of
Ashleigh, Matt, Tom and
Great Grandma to
Lewis, Olivia and Brandon.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
St Peter's and Paul's R C Church, Barrowford on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 10.30 am followed by a burial at All Soul's Cemetery.
Family flowers only with
donations being accepted for the
British Lung Foundation c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -