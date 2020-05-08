|
Gaskell (nee O'Neil)
Kathleen Peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, 30th April, 2020, Kath, aged 69 years, soulmate and rock to John, much loved mum to Joanne and Louise, mother in law to Tracy and Paul, adoring nanna to Jacob, Jessica, Missie, Sonny and Paisley, cherished auntie, a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Monday, 11th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020