Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Kathleen Harling

Kathleen Harling Notice
HARLING (nee Foulds)
Kathleen Peacefully at her home on
13th January 2020, with her loving family by her side, Kathleen aged 82 years. The deeply loved and devoted wife of 62 long and happy years to Ernie, much loved and treasured mum of Julie and Jonathan, dearest mother in law to Joanne, a cherished nana, dear sister to John, sister in law to Julia and Jean, also a fond auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 27th January at 9am for service in St Matthew's Church at 9-15am, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
