Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Kathleen Sanders

Kathleen Sanders Notice
Sanders (nee Brindle)
Kathleen Passed away suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 27th March, 2020, with her loving family by her side, aged 72 years, much loved and loving wife of Gerry, dearly loved mum of Mark and Paul,
a dear mother in law, cherished grandma, dear sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday,
8th April. Family flowers only or donations if so desired directly to Breast Cancer UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020
