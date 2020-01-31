|
Barber (nee Walton)
Kay (SRN) Peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side, on January 27th, 2020, Kay, aged 65 years, the deeply loved and devoted wife of David, most precious mum of Julie, Christopher, Paul and Louise, dear mother in law to Mark and Danielle, very special nana of Sosha, Xavier and Dexter, dearly loved daughter of the late Ron and Jean, treasured sister of Cathy, Ronnie and Steve, also a dear sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Kay's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 7th February at 12-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
