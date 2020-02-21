|
Spencer Keith Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 9th February, 2020, Keith, aged 85 years, he will be sadly missed by his sister Doreen. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Keith's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 4th March at Briercliffe Road Baptist and Methodist Church at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020