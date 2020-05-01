|
Dawson Kenneth Leonard
(Ken) Sadly, passed away peacefully at home on 26th April, 2020, aged 94 years. He will be fondly remembered for his humour, character and determination.
A loving father to David, grandad to Stuart and the late Steven, great grandad to Stevie, Tyler, Daniel and Georgia and great great grandad to Zak (all of NZ), a loving uncle to all his nephews and nieces and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 5th May. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a date to
be confirmed.
Don't cry because it's over, smile because you knew him.
Donations are being received in Ken's memory direct to the Royal British Legion, Burnley Branch.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020