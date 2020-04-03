|
|
|
Murgatroyd Kenneth (Ken) Suddenly on Thursday, 26th March 2020 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Ken, aged 80 years, beloved husband of 60 years, to Margaret, much loved dad to Kenny, Lyndon, Sean and Adele, best grandad and great grandad, and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 8th April for a private service at Burnley Crematorium. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020