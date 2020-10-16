|
Smith Kenneth (Ken) Sadly, in Pendleside Hospice, on Saturday, 10th October, 2020, with his loving partner Rita by his side, Ken, aged 70 years, loved brother to Sandra, Alan, Brian and Stephen. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ken's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 21st October at 2-50 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020