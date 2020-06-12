|
|
|
McCARTHY
KEVIN On May 28th 2020,
Kevin peacefully passed away
aged 66 years.
Much loved Dad of
Jolene and Jordan,
cherished father in law
to Paul and Sarah,
proud grandad of Abe, Daniel,
Summer Louise and Evie Rose
also a dear brother, uncle
and friend to many.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered
and sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private cremation service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Tel; 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020