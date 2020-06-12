Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin McCarthy

Notice Condolences

Kevin McCarthy Notice
McCARTHY
KEVIN On May 28th 2020,
Kevin peacefully passed away
aged 66 years.
Much loved Dad of
Jolene and Jordan,
cherished father in law
to Paul and Sarah,
proud grandad of Abe, Daniel,
Summer Louise and Evie Rose
also a dear brother, uncle
and friend to many.
Kevin will be lovingly remembered
and sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private cremation service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Tel; 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -