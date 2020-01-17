|
O'HARA Kevin Peacefully at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 11th January 2020, with his loving family by his side, and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annemarie, much loved and treasured dad of Samantha, Claire, Sean and Katie, dear father in law to Phil, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dearly loved brother, brother in law, cousin and respected friend of many. R.I.P. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Diabetes UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020