Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Kevin Walsh Notice
WALSH Kevin On Sunday, 29th March, 2020, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, after a short illness, Kevin, aged 67 years, beloved son of Kathleen and Alan, dear brother to Stephen, Mo, Barbara, Billy and Diane, brother in law, much loved uncle and great uncle, he will be greatly missed. Due to the Coronavirus a private family cremation will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date where all those lives he touched will be welcomed.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020
