Kieran Conlan

Kieran Conlan Notice
CONLAN Kieran On 14th February at Pendleside Hospice
Kieran, aged 82 years
of Padiham.

Beloved husband of Barbara, much loved father of Chantelle
and the late Kieran,
dear father-in-law of Helena
and loving grandad of Georgie, Sam, Orla, Matthew and Monique.

The Funeral Service will take place at St. John the Baptist RC Church,
Padiham on Friday 6th March
at 11.45 am prior to cremation
in Skipton.
Enquiries to
Howcrofts Funeral Services
Tel 01756 792173.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 21, 2020
