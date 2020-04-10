|
Horsfield Lathaniel Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Nursing Home on Monday, 7th April, 2020, John, aged 93 years, the most beloved husband of 59 years to Margaret, special dad to Andrew, dearest father in law to Linda, proud grandad to Leona and Dean, proud great grandad to Luke, a dear brother to the late Donald, brother in law to Margaret, Graham and David, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Monday, 20th April. Donations are being received directly to R.N.I.B. (Talking Books for the Blind).
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020