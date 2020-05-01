|
Chadwick Laura Elizabeth Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on April 27th, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, and with her much loved mum by her side, Laura, aged 32 years, much loved partner of Liam, most precious mummy of Amelia and Harvey, cherished daughter of Annette and Jason, very special sister to Rachel and Vicki, dear sister in law to Daniel, fun loving auntie of Blake, Freddie and Maisie and a beautiful niece, cousin and amazing friend to many who will be greatly missed. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020