SEDGWICK Lee Ingham On Saturday March 28th 2020 in his sleep and with his loving family at his side,
Lee Sedgwick
passed peacefully away
aged 62 years.
Lee was the loving husband of Janice, treasured dad of Briony, Matthew and Michael, cherished son of Amos a much loved
brother of Amanda and a
very dear grandad.
A private family burial service will be held for Lee. Donations in loving remembrance of him will be most gratefully accepted by the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK. (Please use their web page donation facility).
All other enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road,
Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020