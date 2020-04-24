|
WHITEHEAD Leo
Peacefully at home on Friday, 10th April, 2020, Leo, aged 95 years, loving husband to Margaret, dearly loved and loving dad to Michael, Sheila and Geoff, stepdad to Cheryl and Taania, father in law to Eileen, Derek and Janet, cherished great grandad to Oliver, Sarah, Adam, Laura, Matthew, Nellie and Cameron, step grandad to Robson, a treasured great grandad and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, today, Friday, 24th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020