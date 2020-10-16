Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Leonard Southworth

Notice Condolences

Leonard Southworth Notice
Southworth Leonard Peacefully on Saturday,
October 3rd, 2020 at Nelson Manor Care Home, Leonard,
aged 91 years, of Higherford.
Dearly loved husband of the late Moreen, much loved father to the late Carolyn, devoted grandpa of Suzanne and David, much loved "adopted" grandpa of Saiqa and a very respected friend to many.
A true gentleman who
will be very much missed.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020
at Burnley Crematorium.
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 01282 870898.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be gratefully accepted for Burnley and Pendle District F.M. Community Fund TLC.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
