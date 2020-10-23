Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Southworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Southworth

Notice

Leonard Southworth Notice
SOUTHWORTH LEONARD The family of the late Leonard Southworth wish to thank the relatives and many friends for the kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
donations to Teddies for
Loving Care (TLC) received
during their recent, sad loss.

Special thanks to the team at Nelson Manor Care Home for
the incredible levels of care
and support they provided to Leonard and his family.
Thank you to Dawn Thewlis for
her lovely service and Helliwells Funeral Service for their
constant help and support.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -