DAVIDSON Leslie Peacefully in Jalna Care Home on Tuesday, 24th November, 2020, Les, aged 75 years, the lifelong Burnley Football Club supporter, a dearly beloved brother to Ron and Eileen, brother in law to Kathy, loved uncle to Lesley, William, Thomas and Phillip. Greatly missed, never forgotten. R.I.P. Les' funeral cortege will leave from his brothers' home on Monday, 7th December at 2-50 p.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020