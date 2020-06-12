|
|
|
Eastwood Leslie (Les) Passed away suddenly at his home on 3rd June, 2020, with his loving family by his side, aged 80 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Glenys, much loved father of Gary, very special grandad to Callum, dear brother of Bill, Marilyn, Susan, Pat and Ian, also a dearly loved brother in law, uncle, cousin and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at Accrington Crematorium, Thursday, 18th June. Donations are being received in Les' memory for Alzheimer's Society. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020