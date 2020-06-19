|
SMITH Leslie (Les) Suddenly at his home on June 16th, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, Les, aged 71 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Linda, much loved and treasured dad of Diane, Wayne and Leanne,
a dear father in law, cherished grandad to 8 grandchildren, dearly loved brother of Graham and Susan, also a dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Donations are being received in Les' memory direct to Ronald McDonald House.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020