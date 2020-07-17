Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Rawtenstall (Rossendale)
James Street
Rossendale, Lancashire BB4 7NE
01706 215721
Leslie Tuck Notice
TUCK On 9th July 2020 at Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Leslie,
aged 89 years
and of Burnley Rd East Water, Rossendale.
Much loved husband of the late Norma and father to the late Leslie.
Treasured father of Beverley and Father in law to Chris. Beloved grandad to Claire and Lisa, great grandad to Joshua and Ethan, brother in law to Maureen.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 21st July 2020 with service at Burnley Crematorium
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers and donations to Rossendale Hospice c/o
Published in Burnley Express on July 17, 2020
