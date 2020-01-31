|
Clough Lilian Peacefully in the Burnley General Hospital on January 24th, 2020, Lilian, aged 84 years, the deeply loved and devoted wife of Brian, much loved mum of Linda, John and the late Lesley, dear mother in law to Peter and Rosie, cherished grandma to Deborah, Helen, Leah and Tristan, dear sister in law to Milton, also a loving auntie and much loved friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020