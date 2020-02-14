Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Clough

Notice

Lilian Clough Notice
Clough Lilian Brian and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Lilian for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the District Nursing Teams and the staff on Ward 9 at Burnley General Hospital for the care and attention shown to Lilian. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and finally, to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and
professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -