|
|
|
Clough Lilian Brian and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Lilian for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the District Nursing Teams and the staff on Ward 9 at Burnley General Hospital for the care and attention shown to Lilian. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service and finally, to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and
professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020