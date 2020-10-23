|
|
|
LEE Lily
(nee Shackleton) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 17th October, 2020, Lily, aged 82 years, the most beloved wife of Jack, very special mum of Nicholas and Paul, dear mother in in law to Denise and Karen, very proud grandma to James and Adam, great grandma to Jack and Aria, dear sister, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lily's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 28th October at
9-20 a.m. for service in St Cuthbert's Church at 9-40 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020