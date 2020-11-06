Home

LEE Lily Jack and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and
St Cuthbert's Church. Thank you to the staff on Ward D3 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care and attention and to Rev. Nigel Kroukamp for his comforting words and lovely service. Finally, thank you to Leighton and staff at Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified services.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 6, 2020
