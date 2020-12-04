|
WILKINSON (nee Allen)
Lily Peacefully in Bank Hall Nursing Home on 25th November, 2020, Lily, aged 87 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mum of David and Diane, dear mother in law to Andrea and Derrick, cherished grandma of Duncan, Claire, Christopher and Faye, proud great grandma to Tilly, Monty, Phoebe and Elliott, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lily's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Wednesday, 9th December at 9-50 a.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church at 10-15 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 11 a.m. Donations are being received in Lily's memory for Lee Spark NF Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 4, 2020