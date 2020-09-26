|
ASTBURY (nee Duffy)
Linda Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 16th September 2020, Linda, aged 71 years. Much loved mum to Lisa, Michelle and Rebecca, mother in law to Steven and Daniel, cherished nan to Luke, Jake, Owen, Molly, Joshua, Lucy, Noah and Evie, loved sister and sister in law and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Linda's funeral service took place on Thursday, 24th September at Burnley Crematorium. Donations are being received in Linda's memory to Pendleside Hospice and British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 26, 2020