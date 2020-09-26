Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Astbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Astbury

Notice Condolences

Linda Astbury Notice
ASTBURY (nee Duffy)
Linda Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 16th September 2020, Linda, aged 71 years. Much loved mum to Lisa, Michelle and Rebecca, mother in law to Steven and Daniel, cherished nan to Luke, Jake, Owen, Molly, Joshua, Lucy, Noah and Evie, loved sister and sister in law and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Linda's funeral service took place on Thursday, 24th September at Burnley Crematorium. Donations are being received in Linda's memory to Pendleside Hospice and British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -