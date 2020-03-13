|
COOK Louisa Mary Louisa, aged 90
passed away peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Monday 2nd March 2020.
Loving wife of Walter, most loving Mum of Shirley and son in law Peter, beloved grandma
of Victoria, Thomas, and
their partners Wanda and Anna.
Louisa was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A service will be held in
St John's Church Ivy Street on Tuesday 17th March at 2pm followed by a Committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.15.pm.
Family flowers only, donations
most welcome for
The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
Tel 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020