More Obituaries for Louise Dennis
Louise Dennis

Notice Condolences

Louise Dennis Notice
DENNIS Louise Anne (Bes) Peacefully at her home on April 20th, 2020, after a long illness bravely fought and with her devoted family by her side, Bes, aged 65 years, the dearly loved partner of Peter, very precious daughter of Babs and the late Brian, very special sister of Deborah, dearest sister in law to Stephen, much loved auntie of Kate and Nicola, and a beautiful friend to many people who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 29th April. Donations are being received in Bes memory directly to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
