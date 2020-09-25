Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Haywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Haywood

Notice Condolences

Lynda Haywood Notice
HAYWOOD (nee Paul)
Lynda Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on Saturday, 19th September 2020, Lynda, aged 70 years. Beloved and devoted wife of 47 years to the late Frank. Much loved mum to Alison and Victoria, mother in law to Jay and Iain, cherished grandma to Joseph, Ethan, James and Ollie, loved sister to Cynthia, Offie and Christine, also a caring sister in law and auntie who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lynda's funeral service took place in St Matthew's Church on Wednesday, 30th September at
12-45pm, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -