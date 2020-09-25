|
HAYWOOD (nee Paul)
Lynda Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice on Saturday, 19th September 2020, Lynda, aged 70 years. Beloved and devoted wife of 47 years to the late Frank. Much loved mum to Alison and Victoria, mother in law to Jay and Iain, cherished grandma to Joseph, Ethan, James and Ollie, loved sister to Cynthia, Offie and Christine, also a caring sister in law and auntie who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Lynda's funeral service took place in St Matthew's Church on Wednesday, 30th September at
12-45pm, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1-45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 25, 2020