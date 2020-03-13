|
|
|
MOORE Mabel On Friday February 7th 2020 suddenly at Meadow Lodge and with her loving family at her side, Mabel Moore passed away peacefully aged 98 years.
Mabel was the wife of the late
John Robert (Jack), much loved and precious mum of Stuart & Ian, mother-in-law to Barbara & Pat,
a dearly loved nana, great nana,
sister to the late Vera
and an auntie.
Her funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday March 23rd at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Mabel will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 13, 2020