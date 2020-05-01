|
Rawson John Malcolm Peacefully in Victoria Care Home on Sunday, 26th April, 2020, Malcolm, aged 93 years, much loved dad to David, Brian and Keith, father in law to Sally and Cathy, loving grandad to Thomas and Hannah. A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Thursday, 7th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 1, 2020