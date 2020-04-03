|
Yardley Malcolm Margaret and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the staff on Ward C9 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the care and attention shown to Malcolm and to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020