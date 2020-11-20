Home

Margaret Atherton Notice
ATHERTON (nee Hill)
Margaret Rose Peacefully at home on November 12th, 2020 with her loving family by her side, Margaret, aged 89 years, the dearly beloved of the late Clifford, much loved mum of Peter and Jean, Carole and the late John and Kay and Rob (Australia), a cherished grandma and great grandma, also a dearly loved friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 24th November at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 20, 2020
