BAKER (nee Chadwick) Margaret Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 11th August, 2020, Margaret, aged 99 years, the wonderful and beloved mum to Jean, Brian and Margaret, dear mum in law to Ronnie, loving grandma of Deborah, Alison, Stephen, Brian and Steven, Stuart, Alan and Kathryn, also a deeply loved great grandma and great great grandma. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Monday,
24th August at 11-50 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
