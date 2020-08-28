Home

Notice

Margaret Baker Notice
Baker Margaret Margaret's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to the staff of Willow Bank Care Home for the care and attention shown to Margaret. Finally, thank you to Rev. Kat Gregory-Witham for her comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
